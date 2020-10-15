Silver Alert: Austin police search for missing elderly man with cognitive impairment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for a 73-year-old man last seen Thursday morning in northwest Austin.

Police say John Goodlett has a cognitive impairment. He was last seen around 10:53 a.m. near the 8000 block of FM 620 Road, police said.

He was driving a white, 2009 Mitsubishi Mirage with a Texas temporary license plate numbered 86195V7 on the back of the car. The front license plate is a disabled veteran Texas license plate numbered 1DV6472, police said.

Goodlett is described as a white male, stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 240 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue North Face shirt and basketball shorts, police said.

Police said they believe Goodlett’s disappearance endangers his health and safety. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, call the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5000.