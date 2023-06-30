Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 29, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing elderly woman who was last seen Wednesday in east Austin, APD said in a news release Friday.

Sandra Lynel Burton, 69, was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Clayton Lane, police said.

Burton’s description is listed below:

Black

Female

69-years-old

She was last seen wearing a (red, black, and gold) shirt, black leggings, black fuzzy slippers with gold stars, a sparkly silver head wrap, black-rimmed glasses with black and white designs on the sides, and a wristwatch.

According to a Silver Alert from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Burton’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Anyone with information on Burton’s whereabouts should call 911 or the APD Missing Persons Unit at (512) 974-5250.