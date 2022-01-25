SILVER ALERT: 80-year-old woman missing from north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Silver Alert has been activated for an 80-year-old woman missing Tuesday night, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD is looking for Arminda Guerra — a 5-foot, 2-inch tall, white woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a crème sweater, purple v-neck undershirt, green pants and black house slippers.

Guerra was last seen in the 1100 block of Wagon Trail, which is in north Austin, in a white 2015 Kia Soul (License Plate: 7KTNK) around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, police say.

Guerra has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment which poses a threat to her health and safety, police say.

If you have any information on Guerra, call APD at (512) 974-6624.