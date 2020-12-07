‘Signing Santa’ comes to Barton Creek Square for kids who are deaf, hard of hearing

Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Signing Santa” made an appearance at Barton Creek Square mall Monday to learn about Christmas wishes from children who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Santa, who is also deaf, used sign language to communicate with children with similar disabilities. The tradition has been going on since 2005, put on by the North Austin Optimist Club, according to a release from the Texas School for the Deaf.

Kids also got to have a free photo taken and treats from the workshop.

Masks and reservations were required during the event, which is near the first floor food court. Barton Creek Square is located on South Capital of Texas Highway.

