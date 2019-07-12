Significant changes will impact traffic on I-35 from reduced lanes, demolition of bridge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Friday morning commuters can expect some major delays on Interstate 35. Traffic lanes have been reduced to two lanes in each direction on the highway and shifted west between Rundberg Lane and U.S. Highway 290 East.

Texas Department of Transportation crews will demolish the remaining half of the bridge near St. Johns Avenue and set large steel beams for the new southbound I-35 to southbound U.S. Highway 183 flyover north of U.S. 183.

This is a similar traffic shift to the one implemented on the southbound lanes of I-35 in early June when TxDOT crews demolished the first half.

This weekend if you plan to travel on I-35 here’s what you can expect:

Northbound impacts:

Northbound I-35 mainlanes will be reduced to two lanes and will be shifted west

The entrance ramp north of U.S. 290 East will be closed

The northbound I-35 to northbound U.S. 183 flyover will be closed

The exit ramp north of U.S. 183 will be closed

Southbound impacts:

Southbound I-35 mainlanes will be reduced to two lanes between Rundberg Lane and U.S. 290 East

The entrance ramp south of Rundberg Lane will be closed

The southbound U.S. 183 to southbound I-35 flyover will be closed

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. There are road signs in place to guide drivers through the shift.