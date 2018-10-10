Sigma Alpha Epsilon sues suspended UT Austin chapter

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Texas Rho House, a suspended SAE chapter, has the fraternity's letters on its front Oct. 10, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity is suing a suspended chapter at the University of Texas at Austin because it is still operating under the SAE name and logo.

In November 2017, the national chapter of SAE suspended the UT Texas Rho chapter, saying it received reports of hazing and health and safety violations that did not align with its values. That suspension meant Texas Rho could no longer use SAE's registered trademarks, including the letters ΣAE, colors and crest.

"Texas Rho has refused to stop using SAE’s marks," SAE wrote in a statement. "The illegal use of SAE’s marks has caused confusion among the students at UT, their parents, and the surrounding community and has caused irreparable harm to SAE."

SAE wrote a cease and desist letter in March, and also took out an advertisement in The Daily Texan, letting the campus community know no one in Austin is authorized to use its marks.

According to the lawsuit, the Texas Rho group continued to use them "every single day" anyway. In September, a Texas Rho affiliate used the SAE marks to advertise a Parents' Weekend Tailgate and also made shirts with the symbols on them.

As of Wednesday, the letters ΣAE are still on the outside of the fraternity house at 2414 Pearl St.

SAE is asking in the lawsuit for Texas Rho to stop using its name and trademarks, hand over any material with the marks on it, and get money from damages and profits Texas Rho collected when using the trademarks.