Sidewalk narrowing to begin outside the ARCH in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Construction begins Monday to narrow a sidewalk outside the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless in downtown Austin along Seventh and Neches Streets.

Officials hope the narrow sidewalk will reduce the number of people hanging around the area and thus decrease the number of crimes being committed along that stretch of road.

Construction is expected to take two weeks and city leaders say it will not block the entrance to the ARCH. It will also not affect the ADA ramps on the corner.

Along with narrowing the sidewalk, the city also plans to install drinking fountains and have better street lighting in the area by 2020 with the ultimate aim of reforming the ARCH into a housing-first shelter.