Shots fired into air near UT campus, police searching for suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are working to find a suspect who fired two shots into the air near the University of Texas at Austin campus Wednesday afternoon.

UT Police say it happened around 2700 Guadalupe Street at 3 p.m. That’s near West 27th Street.

According to UT Police, officers with the Austin Police Department responded to the shots fired report. Police found video of a gunman firing two shots into the air in the alley behind a business.

The gunman then got back into his car and drove away. UTPD says APD has a description of the suspect and a vehicle license plate number. Officers are actively working to find him.

UTPD says it’s also investigating. If you have any details, they ask you to call (512) 471-4441 and select extension 9.

Learn more about campus safety resources online here, including how to text or send photos/videos to UTPD dispatch.