Shots fired during police chase in north Austin

Rutland Drive DPS shooting

A damaged DPS SUV is loaded onto a tow truck after a police shooting that ended in a north Austin neighborhood on July 23, 2020 (KXAN/Candy Rodriguez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple shots were fired during a police chase that ended in a north Austin neighborhood overnight Thursday. Authorities say no one was hurt. They have not yet said whether officers fired any of the shots or if they’ve arrested anyone.

Austin Police say troopers with the Department of Public Safety tried to pull over a Land Rover Wednesday night shortly before 11 p.m. but that Land Rover would not stop and took off.

DPS troopers pursued the vehicle with the help of Austin Police officers, and that’s when someone fired gunshots. APD did not say where the pursuit started but say none of the bullets hit anyone involved in the chase.

DPS cleared the scene in the Rutland Village neighborhood near Rutland Drive east of Metric Blvd at 4:30 a.m.

DPS unit being towed Thursday morning from Rutland Village neighborhood scene in north Austin. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

Our crews at the scene witnessed a DPS vehicle on a tow truck with significant damage to its front end. They towed the DPS vehicle and the Land Rover away from the scene between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Two other parked cars in the neighborhood also had damage in the same area where the Land Rover was parked.

APD says DPS is the lead agency. KXAN has reached out and is waiting to hear back from DPS.

