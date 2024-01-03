Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly six months after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced approval of a new drug aimed at preventing respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in infants and young children, supplies continue to be strapped nationwide and here in Austin.

There are three different types of shots available related to RSV: one for adults aged 60 and older, a second for patients who are between 32 and 36 weeks pregnant and a third shot for young children. In the thick of respiratory season, many parents of infants and young children are left scrambling as pediatric RSV shots are reserved for patients with underlying conditions that put them at a higher risk of a severe RSV case.

“Anecdotally, I’ve had a lot of friends that have recent newborns or young children that are looking for it, and they’ve called 12, 13, 14, 15 different pediatrician officers,” said Rannon Ching, president and chief pharmacy officer at Tarrytown Pharmacy. “And really, if a pediatrician has it at all, they’re really kind of reserving it for those high-risk patients.”

At Tarrytown Pharmacy, Ching said their wholesale ordering software still lists the pediatric shots as unavailable. When looking at the expected resolution date for supply levels, the software lists the release date as “TBD,” meaning it’s unclear at this time when manufacturers might replenish supply levels to help meet existing demands.

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Texas had a nearly 16.7% positivity rate for RSV as of Dec. 16. Positivity levels reached upwards of 26% back in mid-November, per CDC data.

“Unfortunately, [the pediatric RSV shots are] still a little limited, and we’re still kind of in the midst of the flu, respiratory season here, which is unfortunate,” Ching said.

Aside from RSV levels, Ching said many customers are seeking relief for a wide range of cold and flu-like conditions, in addition to pesky seasonal allergies like cedar. He recommended those who are older or pregnant and qualify for RSV shots get those protections, as well as encouraged people to stay up to date on their COVID-19 and flu shots.

Beyond those protections, he said frequent handwashing, covering your mouth when you cough and sneeze, as well as staying home when sick will all help minimize the spread of respiratory illnesses this winter.

“There’s several things in your arsenal that you can use to kind of help protect your family and your health,” he said.