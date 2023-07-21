A condominium (not pictured) recently listed on Zillow is turning some heads with its property overview. (Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite exceeding housing inventory by more than double, short-term rentals (STR) may not be the primary cause of high home prices.

Austin Stowell, associate broker with KEEP Real Estate Group, said high demand met a city that wasn’t ready for massive growth.

“We have a system in Austin in which we have not planned for the growth that Austin has experienced, and because of that we have a shortage of housing and a huge increase in demand,” Stowell said. “I don’t necessarily think [STRs] had a huge impact when it comes to affordability because quite honestly, most housing in Austin is not really truly affordable.”

STRs still part of the picture

However, he said STRs do play some role in the housing market.

“I certainly think that on some level Airbnb contributed to it,” Stowell said. “But I think when it comes to what really drove prices, I think Airbnb is a real small fraction of what caused the huge rush and demand in Austin.”

City of Austin ordinances restrict STR properties to 3% per census tract or around 300 permits, according to Stowell. The total STR inventory exceeds that mark by nearly four times. Stowell said this could mean that either many STRs are the primary residences of their hosts or are operating illegally.

However, this ordinance may see a legal challenge when HB 2127 goes into effect in September. That law prevents Texas municipalities from enforcing rules related to existing parts of state law.

How can Austin meet demand?

A glaring problem, according to Stowell, is with the city’s process toward increasing housing supply.

“We’ve regulated ourselves into an affordability crisis, unfortunately,” Stowell said. “I think that the majority of the cost…comes through our regulatory system. All that complexity comes with a high cost. I think that has the largest impact on the increase in housing costs in Austin. Significantly higher than anything that any [STR] could have an impact on.”

Still, he said he believes the city government is moving in a positive direction.

“We have a land development code that’s 1,000s of pages and incredibly complex, which requires hundreds of people to go through. City council has definitely made it a priority recently to try and tackle that problem,” Stowell said.

The local market has seen a 68% drop in new listings, and prices have come down from previous peaks, according to Stowell, due to property owners wanting to keep their prior low interest rates.

“We now have a situation in which inventory is low and it’s kind of offsetting what you would have with normal supply and demand, where you would have lower the prices in this situation. We’ve kind of stabilized and prices are still remaining really high,” Stowell said. “As soon as interest rates come back down, which I think they will over the next 12-24 or 36 months, we’re going to have another discussion about how unaffordable Austin is.”