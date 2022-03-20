AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says a suspect is in custody after four people were shot on Sixth Street Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near the 400 block of E. Sixth Street near Neches Street, according to police.

The four people shot are expected to be OK. They were all taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

APD said there is “no current threat to the public.”

Four people were shot in downtown Austin March 30 (KXAN Photo)

Sunday is the final day of SXSW, which has brought thousands more people to Austin over the past two weeks.

The City of Austin has been working on efforts to make the Sixth Street Entertainment District downtown safer following violence last year that included a shooting where one died and 14 were hurt. Most recently, at the beginning of the month the Austin City Council passed a resolution that, among other things, would punish bars with repeated violent incidents. An earlier resolution aimed to improve lighting in the area, work with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to stop underage drinking and start work on a “nightlife management plan.” It also called for emergency personnel to have a staging area to respond to incidents quicker. A KXAN investigation last November explored solutions implemented in another city that could be applied here.

This is a developing story, check back here for details.