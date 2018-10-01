Shooting at Velvet Lounge leaves two security guards injured Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KXAN Photo/Fabian Mendoza) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Two security guards were injured after a shooting at the Velvet Lounge in East Austin early Sunday morning.

Austin Police and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a shooting at the 6000 block of N I-35 Service Road just before 5 a.m.

Two of the security guards suffered gunshot injuries and were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, police say.

The injuries were serious but not thought to be life threatening.

Austin police is investigating the incident.