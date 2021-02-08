Shoal Creek project headed to final design stages in March, still time for public comment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In partnership with the Downtown Austin Alliance, the Shoal Creek Conservancy is wrapping up the public comment portion of a project aimed to improve a swath of downtown with hike-and-bike trails along with other amenities.

The project, called the Cypress and Shoal Creek Public Space Strategy, will begin its final design stages in March following the closing of the public comment period Feb. 14.

Ivey Kasier, the executive director for Shoal Creek Conservancy, said the project’s end goal is to help people connect with nature in the downtown area.

“We’re really hoping to create more of an atmosphere around this whole area of connecting with nature, slowing down finding a place to sit and relax outdoors, even in the middle of a bustling city,” Kaiser said.

The area stretches down Third Street between Bowie and Nueces streets to Shoal Creek, and the improvements that are part of the project should make it easier for people to get to places like the Central Library, or the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail, the project’s website stated. The name Cypress comes from the historical name for Third Street, Cypress Street.

In the end, the project will connect to the Shoal Creek Trail, completed in 2018, and become part of the Shoal Creek Trail Plan that involves 11 miles of hike-and-bike trails along the creek. It will then become part of a bigger 30-mile trail around Austin simply referred to as the “Big Loop.”

“This area is really a cornerstone of vibrant outdoor life for downtown,” Kaiser said. “We’ve worked with a variety of residents and business owners and city department leads to create a plan that equally represents the interests of all Austinites.”