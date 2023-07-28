AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Shoal Creek Conservancy, along with Austin’s Watershed and Resource Recovery departments, is hosting an inaugural event to clean up the trash and litter that is affecting one of Austin’s creek beds.

The Shoal Creek Shopping Cart Corral will happen this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at five different locations along the creek bed. This comes almost a year after the city released a report on the amount of trash that fills Austin creek beds.

The type of trash littering our creeks

Ivey Kaiser is the executive director of the Shoal Creek Conservancy. She regularly walks along the urban trail adjacent to the creek to see which spots need the most cleaning.

“Lots of takeout containers. Lots and lots of drink containers,” Kaiser explained of the trash she sees in the creek.

The 2022 Watershed department report found that pretty much anything can be found inside the creek, including electric scooters, but the most common item found is single-use plastics like water bottles.

Walking along with Kaiser on the urban trail that runs underneath 10th Street in downtown Austin, you will easily see the trash that surrounds the area. Broken bottles, pizza box containers, and even discarded clothes.

Single-use plastics are the most found item in creek beds

Below the 10th Street bridge is also one of the bigger items of trash you will see in the creek: a shopping cart. It’s not rare to see one. The 2022 report found there were more than 500 shopping carts throughout all the creeks in Austin. Kaiser said she and her team have counted 36 in Shoal Creek as of last month.

The trash can be harmful to the wildlife that call the creek home, and it harms the beauty of the area as well, Kaiser explained. But items as big as those shopping carts, Kaiser said, can cause another problem too.

“You start to add a potential flood risk as well because they’re large, bulky items. They’re baskets. They collect sediments and other trash,” Kaiser said.

Once a shopping cart is taken out of the creek, the conservancy will call the retailer who owns the shopping cart to try and return it. If the cart is not able to be returned, Austin Resource Recovery will recycle it, Kaiser said.

How you can help

Kaiser is looking for as many volunteers as she can to help for two hours on Saturday. The Watershed department report found there was no single source to primarily blame for the trash in creeks. It is the result of an entire community, the report reads. Kaiser said now the community can come help fix the problem.

“The solutions to issues that face Shoal Creek are the responsibility of all of us,” Kaiser said.

The conservancy will be providing waders for anyone who wants to actually go into the creek and clear out the hard to reach pieces of trash. Kaiser said you can also stay on the walking path and clear trash from there as well.

If you are interested in helping, you need to register with the conservancy on its website.