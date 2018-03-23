Shipping companies up security after package bombings

The recent bombings are changing the way packages are being shipped all over the country. Shipping centers are now asking for more information when someone drops off a package, at least for now.

Most recently, UPS has begun requiring that anyone who comes into one of their stores to drop off a package or ship something show an ID. Employees are checking to make sure that the name and address on the ID matches the name and the return address on the package.

UPS and FedEx are also requiring many customers to open their packages and show what’s inside before they’ll ship them. Shipping stores like Pak Mail in Austin say they have direction from the Department of Homeland Security to do the same.

For the most part, Joel Altsman, the owner of the Pak Mail store off of US 183 and Anderson Mill Road says people have been understanding of the extra security measures and have been cooperative.

“People don’t really know to keep it unsealed, so when they come in we tell them, and nobody’s arguing with us,” he said. “They’re totally fine with it, because they understand.”

A UPS spokesperson told KXAN the company’s checking of IDs and the content inside of packages is only temporary, but there’s no date set yet for when the extra security measures will end.

The United States Postal Service is also working to make deliveries as safe as possible. Postal Inspector Michael Sullivan says locally, USPS has been working with APD to ensure the safety of mail in the area. Mail carriers have also been directed to leave every package with its label up, so people can read the label and determine packages are legitimate — before ever picking them up, says Sullivan.