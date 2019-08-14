Shipe Pool will not reopen for the 2019 swim season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Shipe Pool in Central Austin will remain closed until 2020, according to the Austin Parks and Recreation Department.

Shipe, along with Govalle and Givens Pools, was closed for repairs in spring 2017. They were deemed in ‘critical condition’ in the 2014 Aquatic Assessment.

Originally, Shipe and Govalle were planned to reopen in 2018, but due to extensive leaks, both pools had their reopening pushed to early 2019. That was again pushed back to mid-summer of 2019, due to poor weather hindering construction.

Construction on Govalle is set to wrap up mid-August and will re-open later that same month. However, while construction on Shipe Pool is expected to finish September 2019, the pool will not be open to the public until 2020, dependent on whether the city will have adequate lifeguard staff.

More information on Austin pool and park closures can be found on the Austin Park Closures website.