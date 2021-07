Austin SWAT and Austin-Travis County EMS crews respond to an incident on Southridge Drive in south Austin on July 1, 2021 (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Residents of the south Austin neighborhoods within a one-mile radius of the 3700 block of Southridge Drive are being asked to shelter in place on Thursday morning.

Austin Police say SWAT is currently on the scene.

Austin-Travis County EMS says crews have responded to the incident, but there are no transports at this time.





Austin SWAT and Austin-Travis County EMS crews respond to an incident on Southridge Drive in south Austin on July 1, 2021 (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

Drivers and other residents should avoid the area.

KXAN will update this article as more information is available.