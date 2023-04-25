AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Riverside campus of Austin Community College went under a shelter-in-place order briefly Tuesday night after reports of an armed person near campus.

The school said on Twitter, as of 6 p.m., all campus doors will be closed and locked due to the reports.

At 6:20 p.m., ACC said on Twitter the campus was cleared to resume normal activities after an investigation by local police.

The ACC Riverside Campus is off Grove Boulevard in southeast Austin — between Pleasant Valley Road and Montopolis Drive.

This developing story will be updated.