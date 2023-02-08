CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The shelter-in-place order issued at the Austin Community College Cypress Campus is now lifted.

The order came as a precautionary measure at 12 p.m. Wednesday amid reports of an armed person near campus.

The Cedar Park Police Department said initially officers received a report of a man in the area with a handgun.

ACC tweeted that the Cedar Park Police Department investigated the reports and issued an all-clear around 12:45 p.m.

No other ACC campuses were impacted by the investigation.

This campus is near Cypress Creek Road and South Lakeline Blvd.

A similar incident happened at the ACC South campus in November. That shelter-in-place order was lifted around 15 minutes after it was issued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.