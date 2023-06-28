AUSTIN (KXAN) — A shelter-in-place order was lifted at the Austin Community College Eastview location after previous reports of a man near campus armed with a machete, according to the ACC District Twitter.

Shortly after 5 p.m., ACC posted on Twitter writing the campus was under a shelter-in-place until further notice.

However, after approximately 15 minutes, ACC posted another tweet writing the order was lifted at Eastview, and police issued an all-clear.

The campus returned to normal operations effective immediately, according to ACC.