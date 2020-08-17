Shed catches fire at Small Middle School in Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A shed at Small Middle School caught fire Monday afternoon, according to Austin ISD.

Austin firefighters responded to the fire around 2:43 p.m. at 4801 Monterrey Oaks Boulevard in southwest Austin. AFD reports the fire caused minor damage to the outside of the building.

AISD says the shed is on the campus, but it is not attached to the school building. The campus was evacuated.

Footage of the fire shared with KXAN from Jackie Knight shows dark smoke coming from outside the building.

  • Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN
  • Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN
  • Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN
  • Photo: Todd Bynum/KXAN

