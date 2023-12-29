AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a building on a southeast Austin elementary school campus Friday morning.

According to AFD, a shed in the courtyard of Rodriguez Elementary School caught fire and extended slightly into the school’s interior.

The school is located at 4400 Franklin Park Drive, off of Teri Road.

The department said the fire was out by 6 a.m. and crews were working on smoke removal.

An AFD crewmember on scene told KXAN the department is treating the fire as suspicious until there is reason to believe otherwise and investigators are coming to the scene.

Austin Independent School District Police also responded to the scene. AFD said the scene will be turned over to AISD police once the fire is out.

AFD responds to fire in shed at Rodriguez Elementary School in southeast Austin Dec. 29, 2023 (AFD photo)

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.