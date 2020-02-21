‘She makes the best of us’: Austin 2-year-old named ambassador for down syndrome

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Liberty Litton didn’t need a special title to impact the lives of others.

But thanks to an organization with worldwide reach, Nothing Down, the Austin two-year-old has been named an ambassador.

“You think you know who you are, you have a good idea who you are, but she really showed us who we are and who we’re supposed to be,” said Liberty’s dad, Blake.

“She has saved me from the pointless path of perfection,” echoed her mom, Marne.

The organization began with one goal in mind: to raise awareness about what it’s like to have down syndrome, how it affects families and offer hope to those who get a diagnosis.

That message was easy for the Littons to get on board with, especially when it came to raising awareness about the day of diagnosis.

“A lot of the times, unfortunately, we receive negativity, all the things they won’t be able to do,” said Marne. “I wanted to help other parents know that it’s okay to grieve for the child that you thought you were gonna have but that a more amazing child is on the other side.”

She got Liberty’s diagnosis while just 12 weeks pregnant.

“It was the hardest couple of weeks of our lives,” she recalled.

Marne described Trisomy 21, the type of down syndrome Liberty has, as having three copies of the 21st chromosome. This means delayed development for a lot of children with the diagnosis and other health complications.

In the first year of her life, Liberty had open heart surgery. She now goes to therapy three to four times per week. She is not completely verbal so her family mostly speaks with her through signing, she is not walking completely on her own all the time but is almost there and she has been practicing feeding herself with her own utensils.

As she reaches more milestones, being a 2020 ambassador for Nothing Down means she can share those with other families through social media and on the organization’s website.

“That’s how they get the word out and raise awareness, is putting a face to the mission and showing everybody how amazing these kids with Down Syndrome are through their social media and through their documentaries.”

Marne said it’s what she turned to for support after getting the news.

“Talking to families that have walked the walk, and all of those things, going to therapies multiple times a week and how do you navigate taking care of other kids and all her extra appointments and surgeries and these kinds of things has been amazing, I can’t imagine doing it without the support of the down syndrome community and places like Nothing Down.” Marne Litton, Liberty’s mom

Liberty will hold the title for the next year. Though her family is hoping she will have a far reach, they told KXAN they would be content if they only made a difference for one person.

“They’re not alone, there’s a giant community,” said Blake. “You’re in a whole different club and it’s awesome.”

“I hope that sharing our story will maybe give hope to somebody who’s just received the diagnosis that’s in the place I was in or that we were in. Even just somebody that’s not associated with having a child with Down Syndrome but maybe it’ll answer some of their questions, or it’ll inspire them to remind their kids. Maybe show them some of the faces of Down Syndrome and say, ‘If you have some of these kids in your school, be their friend.’ Marne Litton

Out of 500 applicants from around the world, Liberty was one of 29 chosen, and the only one from Texas.

Marne plans on focusing on changing the way a diagnosis is delivered to families.

“Trying to change that when doctors give a diagnosis, they say congratulations, they’re going to live an amazing life,” said Marne. “They’re going to spread joy, they’re going to bring joy to your family. Things might take a little bit longer sometimes or things go at a slower pace, but that’s not always a bad thing.”

Liberty’s lessons extend beyond just her mom and dad.

They shared that she has had a positive impact on their other 10-year-old son and five-year-old daughter.

“Their perspective has changed on what it means to be a good person,” said Blake.

The Littons are also looking forward to sharing Liberty’s milestones on World Down Syndrome Day, March 21, which they’ll celebrate by wearing crazy socks.