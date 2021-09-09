‘She had a kind heart’: Parents mourn daughter shot, killed in Austin road rage incident

Cornelia Moore, 27, was shot and killed in a road rage incident in September 2021 (Courtesy of Moore’s family)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of 27-year-old Cornelia Moore says her murder is senseless.

Moore was shot and killed in a road rage incident this past Saturday. Her family and friends honored her memory with a balloon release at Zilker Park Thursday evening.

“We’re out here today to celebrate her life. A life that was cut too short, too soon and with no sense whatsoever,” said her father, Joseph Statam.

APD says Moore called into 911, reporting a Dodge Charger, which hit her BMW during the incident, was following and pointing a gun at her. Shortly after, she said the person in the Charger shot her.

Moore was able to give her location before becoming unresponsive, but police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“She got along with everybody. She would give you her shirt or anything that she had. Anything with no problem at all,” said her mother, Rochelle Moore-Wells.

Cornelia Moore (Courtesy of Moore’s family)

Cornelia Moore’s family held a balloon release in her memory at Zilker Park on Sept. 9, 2021. She was shot and killed in a road rage incident. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Two people were arrested and charged in connection with her death: Tony McCullough, 30, and Raffinee McCorkle, 32, who are believed to be the persons in the Charger. McCullough was arrested the night after the shooting, after an hours-long SWAT standoff at a north Austin apartment complex.

“The price of [McCullough] being caught was my daughter,” said Statam. “But if he never gets the opportunity to do this again to someone else, then that’s the price I have to pay.”

Moore’s father described her as having a “kind heart.” Her family says it’s hard not having her around anymore.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. No one, not even my worse enemy,” said Statam. “The loss of a child takes your heart and wrings it.”