Shaquille O’Neal, or rather ‘DJ Diesel,’ to perform at COTA for Formula 1 concert

FILE – This June 24, 2019, file photo shows Shaquille O’Neal at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, sheriff’s officials say. O’Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday, July 13, 2020, when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post. He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene. “He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — He’s a man of many monikers, but these days he goes by “DJ Diesel.”

Shaquille O’Neal, the Hall of Fame center who after his NBA career dabbled in all kinds of jobs, is an actual DJ who plays actual shows. One of the shows will be Saturday, Oct. 24 at Circuit of the Americas as part of the race track’s Formula 1 United States Grand Prix concert series.

O’Neal turns into DJ Diesel at 4:30 p.m. on COTA’s ONEderland stage in the infield of the race track and joins Billy Joel, Kool and the Gang and Twenty One Pilots as musical acts performing while the world’s top open-wheel racecar drivers navigate the circuit. DJ Diesel’s curated set will take place after the race.

Officials have also confirmed more than 20 musical acts that make up “The American Soundtrack” to perform throughout the weekend on the COTA grounds.

This isn’t Shaq’s first foray into music. Early in his NBA career with the Orlando Magic, O’Neal released the rap album “Shaq Diesel” in 1993 with mixed reviews from music critics, but the record sales didn’t lie. Shaq Diesel was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America after topping 1 million copies sold. He released four studio albums and nine singles.

Currently, in addition to his side job as a DJ, O’Neal is an analyst on the TNT show “Inside the NBA” and is on the board of directors for Papa John’s Pizza and owns nine stores in the Atlanta area.