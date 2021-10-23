Shalom Austin issues statement after reports of anti-Semitic banner hanging over bridge on MoPac

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Shalom Austin is speaking out after a banner with an anti-Semitic message was hung over a bridge on MoPac Saturday.
According to a letter sent to the community by the nonprofit organization, the sign was on display at the Far West overpass.
“We understand this is extremely upsetting and unsettling,” read the letter. “We are always vigilant in monitoring anti-Semitic groups and work closely with law enforcement to share information about their activities.”
Pictures of the signs circulating on social media included photos of Austin police officers at the scene where the sign was. Austin police confirmed to KXAN that officers received a call about signs at that location, but could not provide information on what the signs said or what was done.
KXAN has reached out to the department for further information and will update this story when we hear back.
“The Austin Police Department is aware, has been incredibly supportive, and has been carefully monitoring and observing the situation,” continued the letter. “We spoke tonight with Chief Joseph Chacon and he reaffirmed his support for our community.”
Shalom Austin’s letter also said this incident is not believed to be related to vandalism at Anderson High School, which included anti-Semitic messaging and racist words and symbols that were painted on student parking spots.
Austin City Council members Alison Alter and Greg Casar and Mayor Steve Adler weighed in on the reported incidents on Twitter as well.
The letter from Shalom Austin went on to say that those responsible may be planning more appearances and events in the Austin area and across Texas in the days to come. “If you see them, interacting with them is not advised,” warned the letter to community members.
“We are also staying in close contact and coordinating with all local congregations and Jewish organizations to fight hate and anti-Semitism. We are grateful that our allies and colleagues have been reaching out with support.”
Read the full letter below:
Dear Community, We are writing to let you know of an antisemitic incident that took place earlier this afternoon on the Far West overpass of Mopac. A small group of individuals hung an antisemitic banner over Mopac. They have since left that area. At this time, this incident does not appear to be related to the appalling vandalism that occurred at Anderson High School this week.
We understand this is extremely upsetting and unsettling. We are always vigilant in monitoring antisemitic groups and work closely with law enforcement to share information about their activities. This group’s goal is to attract attention by being as offensive as possible. The Austin Police Department is aware, has been incredibly supportive, and has been carefully monitoring and observing the situation. We spoke tonight with Chief Joseph Chacon and he reaffirmed his support for our community. We understand they may have plans to conduct additional activities in Austin and elsewhere in Texas over the coming days. Given their recent activities, we expect this would involve demonstrating in a public space where they can get attention. If you see them, interacting with them is not advised.
We wanted to let you know that we continue to monitor the situation and work with our local law enforcement to keep our community safe. We are also staying in close contact and coordinating with all local congregations and Jewish organizations to fight hate and antisemitism.We are grateful that our allies and colleagues have been reaching out with support.
Rabbi Daniel A. Septimus
Shalom Austin Chief Executive Officer
Renee Lafair
ADL Austin Regional Director
Andy Dooher
Shalom Austin Security Director
Austin Jewish Academy
Congregation Agudas Achim
Congregation Beth Israel
Congregation Tiferet Israel
Temple Beth Shalom