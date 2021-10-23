Shalom Austin issues statement after reports of anti-Semitic banner hanging over bridge on MoPac

Statement by Shalom Austin in response to an anti-Semitic sign hung on the Far West bridge over MoPac Saturday.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Shalom Austin is speaking out after a banner with an anti-Semitic message was hung over a bridge on MoPac Saturday.

According to a letter sent to the community by the nonprofit organization, the sign was on display at the Far West overpass.

“We understand this is extremely upsetting and unsettling,” read the letter. “We are always vigilant in monitoring anti-Semitic groups and work closely with law enforcement to share information about their activities.”

Pictures of the signs circulating on social media included photos of Austin police officers at the scene where the sign was. Austin police confirmed to KXAN that officers received a call about signs at that location, but could not provide information on what the signs said or what was done.

KXAN has reached out to the department for further information and will update this story when we hear back.

“The Austin Police Department is aware, has been incredibly supportive, and has been carefully monitoring and observing the situation,” continued the letter. “We spoke tonight with Chief Joseph Chacon and he reaffirmed his support for our community.”

Shalom Austin’s letter also said this incident is not believed to be related to vandalism at Anderson High School, which included anti-Semitic messaging and racist words and symbols that were painted on student parking spots.

Austin City Council members Alison Alter and Greg Casar and Mayor Steve Adler weighed in on the reported incidents on Twitter as well.

I am heartbroken to see antisemitic hatred in Austin, a welcoming and respectful place. Hatred of any kind has no place in our city. If you see or hear it, you should report it to @ADL at https://t.co/baFmvEIpjD — Mayor Adler | Get vaccinated! (@MayorAdler) October 24, 2021

The letter from Shalom Austin went on to say that those responsible may be planning more appearances and events in the Austin area and across Texas in the days to come. “If you see them, interacting with them is not advised,” warned the letter to community members.

“We are also staying in close contact and coordinating with all local congregations and Jewish organizations to fight hate and anti-Semitism. We are grateful that our allies and colleagues have been reaching out with support.”

Read the full letter below: