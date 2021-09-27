Sex assault case against son of Lance Armstrong dismissed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A sex assault case against the son of world-famous cyclist Lance Armstrong has been dismissed, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to KXAN Monday night.

Luke Armstrong was accused of sexual assault of a child. An affidavit shows the charge stems from a June 2018 incident, which alleged Luke, who was 18 at the time, sexually assaulted a 16 year old after a party in south Austin.

Luke wasn’t charged until April of this year. Travis County court records online show the case was dismissed through “DA REJECTION/NO CHARGES FILED” on Aug. 24.

Attorney Randy T. Leavitt says Luke was “needlessly shamed by a false accusation,” and they presented strong evidence to the district attorney’s office to show the relationship between Luke and the 16-year-old was “completely consensual.”

Leavitt also revealed Luke passed two independent polygraph exams.