Sewer overflow sends 100,000 gallons of wastewater into storm drain in NW Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A temporary dam has been set up to help contain a sewer overflow in northwest Austin.

Austin Water said 100,000 gallons of wastewater have spilled into a commercial storm drain after a utility worker broke a force main near 8111 N FM 620.

The wastewater began overflowing at 5:55 p.m. Friday and continued overnight until it was contained at about 7 a.m. Saturday.

Austin Water said the incident has had no effect on Austin’s drinking water supply — but the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality have been notified.

Repairs have been completed, but workers will remain at the scene until the cleanup is complete, according to Austin Water.

People who use private drinking water supply wells within half a mile of the overflow site should only use water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least a minute.

That includes water use for drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing teeth.

People who buy water from another public water supply can contact their distributor to determine if the water is safe to use.

Avoid contact with waste material, soil or water in the affected area. Anyone who comes into contact with substances possibly affected by the spill should bathe and wash their clothes as soon as possible.