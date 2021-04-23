Severe weather prompts closure of some Austin COVID-19 vaccine sites

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health closed multiple COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites on Friday due to the threat of severe weather in the Austin area.

The vaccination site at the Toney Burger Activity Center will remain closed for the rest of the day.

APH also initially closed the vaccination sites at the Delco Activity Center and Sacred Heart Church but later reopened the one at Sacred Heart.

APH said if you missed your appointment Friday due to the weather, it will honor that appointment on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burger Center. Or you can call 311 or (512) 974-2000 for the hours at the other sites.