Several weekend protests planned for Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the third weekend in a row, several Black Lives Matter protests will be held across Central Texas.

Georgetown

Protesters will gather at 9 a.m. Saturday outside of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (508 S Rock St.) to protest the in-custody death of Javier Ambler. At 11 a.m. the group will march from the sheriff’s office to the Williamson County Courthouse. Ambler’s sister is scheduled to speak in front of the courthouse at noon.The protest is scheduled to last until 1 p.m.

Lockhart

A rally will begin at the Caldwell County Courthouse (110 S Main St.) at 9 a.m. Saturday. Organizers say the protest will highlight calls to remove a Confederate monument at the courthouse. A petition to have the monument removed has already gained thousands of signatures online. At 10 a.m. protesters will march from the courthouse to the Justice Center, then return to the courthouse.

Marble Falls

A group of recently graduated seniors is organizing a peaceful protest from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Johnson Park (230 Avenue J). Marble Falls Police, Fire, EMS and city council members are planning to be at the rally.

Round Rock

“A March for Justice and Voter Registration Drive” is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, starting at the Planet Fitness located at 200 W Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock. Protesters plan to walk from that parking lot to Round Rock City Hall. Organizers say they’ll have Volunteer Deputy Registrars present, registering people to vote.

Austin

The Mike Ramos Brigade is holding a protest in honor of Javier Ambler in front of APD’s Headquarters on 8th St. at 6 p.m. Saturday. Organizers say at the protest, they’ll demand that Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody be fired and that the names of the officers who killed Ambler be released.

Also in Austin, motorcyclists will be holding a “Ride for Reform” Sunday morning. The group will meet up in the Hancock Center H-E-B parking lot at 10 a.m. From there, the group plans to ride through downtown, past the Capitol building and APD’s Headquarters.