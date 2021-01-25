Several thousand recipients of Austin Public Health’s first COVID-19 dose can’t sign up for second dose yet

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In Austin, KXAN found there’s been some confusion after some of the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Austin Public Health haven’t been able to register for their second dose.

Steve Mitchell and his wife, Amy, first brought the issue to our attention.

The couple was excited to be able to sign up for the first day of APH’s public vaccine appointments on Jan. 14. However, that excitement has since turned into frustration.

“We asked many times, ‘Are we guaranteed the second shot?’ And we were told, ‘yes,’ said, ‘go home and sign up.'”

However, both Mitchell and his wife are showing up in the APH system as “no shows” for their first vaccination appointment. There’s no option to sign up for a second dose.

“They haven’t responded yet to calls, to messages we’ve sent,” Mitchell told KXAN.

When KXAN reached out to APH, a spokesperson said for those who got the vaccine in the first few days it was available, that record wasn’t immediately entered online.

“Vaccinations given on January 11-14 were administered prior to the online system launching,” the spokesperson said. “APH offered vaccine prior to the system launch to ensure all doses were administered within the DSHS deadline of 5-7 days from receipt.”

APH staff members are now working to enter an estimated 7,000 records from those four days into the system.

“Before second doses are due, all records will be entered and current in the system. APH will reach out to communicate when the second dose is due and how to schedule the appointment to receive the second dose,” the APH spokesperson said.

APH staff will reach out through call, text or email, depending on how each patient signed up for the first dose. That will likely be closer to the 28-day point, however, when it’s almost time for the follow up shot.

APH said there’s no need for those patients to continue checking the website for an update.