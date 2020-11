Video courtesy of Robin Doerr

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department says no one was hurt after a fire at a camp under an overpass near Interstate 35 and Highway 290 Monday evening.

The department says the call came in just after 6:02 p.m. for the intersection of the two highways near north Austin. Several tents were burned.

The fire is out now, but firefighters are still investigating the cause of it.