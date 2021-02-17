LIVE: 2 dead, 1 in critical condition, 3 others rescued after east Austin home fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least two people are dead after a fire at a home in east Austin. A third person has been taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. Three others have minor injuries and are being treated at the scene.

Those six people were the only ones in the home at the time, according to the Austin Fire Department.

Deadly fire has killed at least 2 people on E. 12th St.

The fire sparked around 11 a.m. at a home on East 12th Street between North Pleasant Valley Road and Airport Boulevard.

Both AFD and Austin-Travis County EMS responded. EMS says it has four ambulances there.

Austin firefighters now have the fire under control. The search of the home is complete, and there are no additional victims.

KXAN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.