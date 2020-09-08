Several people without reservations turned away from Austin greenbelt on Labor Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several unhappy people, hoping to enjoy Labor Day at the Barton Creek Greenbelt, were turned away because they didn’t have reservations.

Last week, it was announced that reservations would be required at four City of Austin Parks and Recreation areas for the holiday. Passes were needed for the Barton Creek Greenbelt, Commons Ford Ranch Park, Emma Long Metropolitan Park and Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park, due to the holiday.

One man, who was turned away, told KXAN he traveled to Austin for the holiday weekend.

“It’s very disappointing, because I drove five hours for nothing. Now I have to go somewhere else,” Jomar Ocasio said.

In August, PARD reopened some of its park amenities and facilities with COVID-19 protocols in place.

