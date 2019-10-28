Several local hotels could soon serve as housing for Austin’s homeless

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin Police begin enforcing new camping restrictions, city leaders are rapidly working to identify options for homeless housing.

“We don’t want anyone in our community camping or lying in public places,” said Mayor Steve Adler at a recent press conference. “We’re being forced to do that because there’s no other place for them to go.”

New records obtained by KXAN investigators show where the city could look to house people experiencing homelessness.

Interim Real Estate Officer Alex Gale sent an email to Homeless Strategy Officer Lori Pampilo Harris, attaching a list of hotels and motels that are on the market.

City leaders have expressed an interest in buying hotel properties and converting them into homeless housing.

The properties are spread far and wide around Austin. One of them is just a few blocks from the Capitol.

The properties include:

Capitol Garden Inn 2429 & 2433 Hwy 71E Del Valle, TX

Red Roof Inn 8216 N Interstate 35

Ace Motel 2627 Manor Road

Mountain Star Lodge 3573 S Ranch Road 620

1304 Rio Grande Street (Bed and Breakfast)

Quality Suites 1701 E Saint Elmo Road

Sleep Inn & Suites 14004 Owen Tech Blvd

A city spokesperson could only confirm that Austin is in negotiations for multiple hotel properties, but would not confirm how many or which ones.