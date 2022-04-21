AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Transportation officials warn the weekend of April 22-24 will be a difficult one if you plan on trying to get around the UT-Austin campus.

(Courtesy: Austin Transportation)

According to Austin Mobility, the busiest day will be Saturday, April 23 with UT’s Family Weekend, as well as several athletic events and performances. Here is a list of Saturday events:

Austin Mobility says it is working with Austin Police to relieve any problems by:

A traffic control plan for the events happening at Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the new Moody Center and Bass Concert Hall.

Monitoring signal timing and making adjustments in real-time to help reduce traffic congestion.

Engaging micro-mobility providers to ensure devices do not accumulate and impede pedestrian or emergency vehicle access.

If you are attending any event, consider walking, bicycling or taking CapMetro. For more information on how to get around Austin, visit www.GetThereATX.com.

You can find more at the Texas Athletics website. The Austin Center for Events also has information on additional events permitted around town this weekend.