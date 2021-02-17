St. David’s South works to transfer patients to other hospitals after losing water pressure

AUSTIN (KXAN) — St. David’s South Austin Medical Center lost water pressure Wednesday, resulting in having to transfer some patients to other area hospitals and others being discharged to go home.

Chief Executive Officer David Huffstutler wrote in a statement to KXAN the water also feeds the facility’s boiler, so it is also losing heat. Right now, the hospital has nearly 300 patients.

An “incident command team” is working at the hospital to find a solution with the City of Austin to the lack of water pressure. They are also working with the city to find transportation for patients who are medically able to be taken home.

Other patients most in need will be taken to other hospitals, Huffstutler said. But he explained this issue is affecting other hospitals in the Austin area, and “no one hospital currently has the capacity to accept transport of a large number of patients.”

Other emergency tasks and efforts include:

Distributing bottles and jugs of water for patients and employees to drink and wash their hands

Working to get water trucks to the hospital as quickly as possible

Working with the City of Austin to secure portable toilets

Asking employees currently on shift to continue to stay at the hospital

Communicating with families of current patients about the situation

Canceling all non-emergency procedures

St. David’s South said through its national partner, HCA Healthcare, it was able to secure food, linens, medication and supplies for patients.

“I am personally directing every resource available within our healthcare system to find solutions to best care for and serve our patients during this challenging time.” Huffstutler said in the statement.

Ascension Seton faces water issues

Some Ascension Seton facilities are also experiencing water issues Wednesday evening.

“While extreme weather conditions have caused intermittent water issues at several Ascension Seton sites of care, facility teams are working quickly to resolve the issues,” a spokesperson with the hospital system said in an email Wednesday evening.

All Ascension Seton hospitals have emergency response plans in place to facilitate patient care, including backup generators at each care site, the hospital system said.

Every year, the hospitals prepare for a variety of emergency situations, which include regular testing of backup power sources and updating response plans.

“Ascension Seton leadership continues to review operations for our network of hospitals and evaluate staffing and resources based on the rapidly evolving weather conditions and community needs,” the spokesperson said.

As a result of these issues, Ascension Seton is rescheduling elective surgeries at all sites of care to preserve inpatient hospital bed capacity. Staff is planning to notify all patients impacted by this and will continue to evaluate operations daily.