AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in southeast Austin on Tuesday.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Bastrop Highway near Montopolis Drive around 10:46 a.m.

At least one patient was trapped. ATCEMS gave a breakdown of all the patients’ injuries on social media:

One adult taken to Dell Children’s with non-life-threatening injuries

One child taken to Dell Children’s with non-life-threatening injuries

One child taken to Dell Children’s with serious injuries

One adult taken to Dell Seton with serious injuries

Two adults taken to St. David’s South with potentially serious injuries

Two adults taken to St. David’s South with non-life-threatening injuries

ATCEMS said a large public safety presence is expected in the area of the crash. Four ambulances were requested to respond.