AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in southeast Austin on Tuesday.
Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Bastrop Highway near Montopolis Drive around 10:46 a.m.
At least one patient was trapped. ATCEMS gave a breakdown of all the patients’ injuries on social media:
- One adult taken to Dell Children’s with non-life-threatening injuries
- One child taken to Dell Children’s with non-life-threatening injuries
- One child taken to Dell Children’s with serious injuries
- One adult taken to Dell Seton with serious injuries
- Two adults taken to St. David’s South with potentially serious injuries
- Two adults taken to St. David’s South with non-life-threatening injuries
ATCEMS said a large public safety presence is expected in the area of the crash. Four ambulances were requested to respond.