Server robots: Austin restaurant’s investment helps with contactless service and staffing

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Are you on the fence about sitting down in a restaurant and making direct contact with your server or others because of the COVID-19 pandemic?
Sangam Chettinad Indian Cuisine Restaurant says, ‘No problem.’ It has robot staffers to help with that.
Sangam’s owner said about eight months ago — when the restaurant realized COVID-19 likely wouldn’t be going away anytime soon — it decided to invest in bots that are programmed to deliver food and drinks to guests.
The restaurant dealt with staffing shortage problems, like others across the country — and the bots have partially filled that void, too.
