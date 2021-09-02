Server robots: Austin restaurant’s investment helps with contactless service and staffing

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Are you on the fence about sitting down in a restaurant and making direct contact with your server or others because of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Sangam Chettinad Indian Cuisine Restaurant says, ‘No problem.’ It has robot staffers to help with that.

Sangam’s owner said about eight months ago — when the restaurant realized COVID-19 likely wouldn’t be going away anytime soon — it decided to invest in bots that are programmed to deliver food and drinks to guests.

A customer puts dishes on a server robot at Sangam Chettinad Indian Cuisine Restaurant on Sept. 2, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

The restaurant dealt with staffing shortage problems, like others across the country — and the bots have partially filled that void, too.

This story will be updated by Reporter Jala Washington after KXAN News at Six.