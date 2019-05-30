Seriously? TSA officials show things people tried to bring through ABIA checkpoint Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Alyssa Goard / KXAN ) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Alyssa Goard / KXAN ) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Alyssa Goard / KXAN ) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from TSA website Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Alyssa Goard / KXAN ) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Alyssa Goard / KXAN ) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from TSA website Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from TSA website (Alyssa Goard / KXAN ) (Alyssa Goard / KXAN ) (Alyssa Goard / KXAN ) Image from TSA website (Alyssa Goard / KXAN ) (Alyssa Goard / KXAN ) Image from TSA website Image from TSA website prev next

Austin (KXAN) — At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Thursday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) offered a look at some prohibited items that have been surrendered by passengers at checkpoints.

Among the things confiscated at ABIA TSA checkpoints, on May 15, they found two "inert projectiles" in a passenger's carry on luggage, the agency wrote in a blog post on their website. In the same week, they discovered a novelty grenade bottle opener at Houston's George Bus Intercontinental Airport checkpoint and a box of sparkler fireworks in someone's bag at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

On April 30, someone tried to take a case of "unique knives" in their carry on luggage through Dallas/ Fort Worth International Airport. Just three days before that, "multiple replica detonators" were found ins someone's checked back at San Antonio International Airport.

The agency is also sharing travel tips and demonstrating how to pack a firearm for travel in checked baggage.

TSA says that in 2018, 4,239 firearms were discovered at U.S. airport checkpoints, a record number and an increase over the 2017 number by 7%. Firearms can travel in locked, hard-sided case as checked baggage but not through checkpoints, TSA says. Firearms have to be unloaded and declared at the airline ticket counter to be checked as baggage.