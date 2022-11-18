AUSTIN (KXAN) — Professional golfer Sergio García and his wife Angela will give more than $1 million to three Austin-based nonprofit organizations after a fundraiser for community initiatives and healthcare for kids in the foster care system. Dell Children’s Foundation, Foster Village, and The Muny Conservancy’s Austin Golf Academy are the recipients of the contribution.

On Nov. 11 and 12, the couple held a two-day fundraiser to raise donations for their nonprofit FORE Kids ATX. This was their first fundraising event.

García is using his platform as a well-known golfer to support the Austin neighborhood where his family now resides.

“The mission of FORE Kids ATX is to raise funds that serve our community and help children,” said Sergio García. “We support organizations that provide access to services, healthcare and community programs for children, regardless of their ability to pay, with a focus on children in the foster care system.”

In addition to the November fundraiser, the Sergio and Angela Garcia Foundation, in partnership with LIV Golf, will contribute $2 million over the following four years to various projects benefiting kids in Central Texas.

Some notable names on the guest list included humanitarian chef José Andrés, jewelry mogul and fashion designer Kendra Scott, former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, actor Cole Hauser (Yellowstone, Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting), country music artist Chris Lane, former professional golfer and current golf broadcaster David Feherty and chef Tyson Cole (Uchi, Uchiba, Loro).

In July, the Garcías spoke exclusively to KXAN anchor Britt Moreno to discuss teaming up with local partners to try and end youth bullying. Angela started the UGLI Foundation.

“We’re seeing young people… they’re suffering from depression, anxiety and we’re seeing people take their lives and we have to do something” Angela said.

More information about last weekend’s event, and the Sergio and Angela García foundation can be found on their website, and coverage for the weekend can be found on their Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.

“Austin is our home, so it is our community. We want to help Austin as much as we can,” Angela told KXAN Britt Moreno.

Britt Moreno contributed to this story.