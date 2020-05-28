Seniors at Austin High School celebrated graduation with a car parade around town

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Graduating seniors this year aren’t getting the same pomp and circumstance they expected out of a graduation, but the Austin High School Class of 2020 still managed to go out in a big way Wednesday.

Seniors were celebrated with a special car parade around Austin. They were hanging out of their cars in their caps and gowns while parents and neighbors cheered them on.

Austin High School car parade graduation celebration (KXAN photo/Chris Nelson)

“Unfortunately this covid has everyone at home, well we are not home today. That’s right we came out in full strength for all these kids because they deserve it,” said Lisa Bara mother of a graduating senior.

Austin ISD scheduled virtual graduation ceremonies for June 15th and 16th, while in-person ceremonies are scheduled to happen in August.