Sending unwanted nude photos might be illegal soon

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sending an unwanted nude photo via text or messaging app could soon be against the law.

House Bill 2789 by Rep. Morgan Meyer, R-Dallas, states that someone "commits an offense if the person knowingly transmits by electronic means visual material that depicts...any person engaging in sexual conduct or with the person's intimate parts exposed" without the express consent of the recipient.

The would-be law would also include "covered genitals of a male person that are in a discernibly turgid state."

The penalty for this would be a Class C misdemeanor beginning September 1.

Look for more on this story on KXAN News at 6 p.m. You can also follow @PhilPrazan on Twitter for updates on state and national politics.