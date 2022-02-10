Send some love: Austin senior living community asks for Valentine’s Day cards

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You’re just ‘write’ to be a Valentine for some Austin seniors!

Buckner Retirement Services is asking for Valentine’s Day letters and cards for residents at all six of its senior living communities across Texas, including its north Austin location.

Buckner first asked for letters in March 2020, when Texas long-term care facilities and senior communities closed their doors to visitors to stop the spread of coronavirus. Last year, it specifically requested Valentine’s Day notes. Charlie Wilson, president of Buckner Retirement Services, said they received received thousands of mail from people across the country.

“At this time last year, all of our senior living communities were hosting vaccine clinics for the residents and employees, and we could all see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Wilson. “Now we are vaccinated, boosted and have weathered the delta and omicron storms, but the need for residents to feel some love and support from the outside community is still very real.”

Buckner is also accepting cards for its employees to show appreciation for them as frontline heroes throughout the pandemic.

“Thank you to everyone who took some time to write a note. It means more than you may ever know,” Wilson said.

A resident at Westminster Place in Longview, TX opening a Valentine’s Day card (Photo provided by Buckner Retirement Services)

A resident in a Buckner senior living community opens a Valentine’s Day card (Photo provided by Buckner Retirement Services)

A card received by a Buckner senior living community reads “Special Delivery.” (Photo provided by Buckner Retirement Services)

An employee at a Buckner senior living community opens a Valentine’s Day card (Photo provided by Buckner Retirement Services)

A card received by a Buckner senior living community reads “Happy Valentine’s Day Grace.” (Photo provided by Buckner Retirement Services)

A card received by a Buckner senior living community reads “Happy Valentine’s Day I hoop [hope] you have a good time.” (Photo provided by Buckner Retirement Services)

A stack of cards received by Westminster Place in Longview, TX (Photo provided by Buckner Retirement Services)

What to send

Only paper mail will be accepted. Packages containing goods and products will not be accepted for the safety of the residents, Bucker said.

Letters should fit in traditional envelopes and can be addressed to residents by using “Inspiring Happiness for Residents c/o” or to employees by using “Inspiring Happiness for Staff c/o” followed by any of the addresses below.

Where to send them

Austin:

GreenRidge at Buckner Villas

11110 Tom Adams Dr., Bldg. A.; Austin, TX 78753

Dallas:

Ventana by Buckner

8301 N Central Expy.; Dallas, TX 75225

Houston:

Buckner Parkway Place

1321 Park Bayou Dr.; Houston, TX 77077

Longview:

Buckner Westminster Place

2201 Horseshoe Ln.; Longview, TX 75605

San Angelo:

Baptist Retirement Community

902 N Main St.; San Angelo, TX 76903

Beaumont:

Buckner Calder Woods

7080 Calder Ave.; Beaumont, TX 77706