AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Impeachment Trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton will be open to the public to watch, and the Senate issued rules on Tuesday for the public to get tickets and to watch the trial.

Tickets are required for admission to Senate Gallery

Tickets will be given out on the third floor outside of the Senate gallery for the morning and afternoon sessions of the impeachment trial.

The tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis

Morning session tickets will be handed out at 7:30 a.m. each day.

Afternoon tickets will be handed out 45 minutes before the Senate Gallery reopens.

Doors to the Senate Gallery will open at 8 a.m. each day.

All Senate Gallery seats are open, expect for the two press sections and the Senate section.

If someone leaves the Gallery during a session, they must have a ticket to reenter.

The Senate also laid down guidelines for people to behave in the Gallery:

No food or beverages

Cell phones, PDAs, and related electronic devices must be turned off or set to vibrate

No cameras

No electronic music devices or games

No talking, clapping, or demonstrations

Everyone must remain seated at all times

The Senate said any violation would result in immediate removal from the Gallery and “bar readmission for the rest of the day”.

The impeachment trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 5. KXAN will provide full coverage and live stream on our website KXAN.com.