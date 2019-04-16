Senate committee considers bill that could kill Austin MLS stadium deal
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The controversy swirling around a planned Major Leauge Soccer stadium in Austin spilled into the state capitol Tuesday. Members of the Senate Property Tax committee heard testimony on a bill that could kill the deal between the city of Austin and Precourt Sports Venture -- the group that owns the rights for a Major League Soccer team in Austin.
Senate Bill 1771 targets the portion of the agreement that lets PSV build a 20,000-seat stadium on city-owned land without having to pay property taxes on the building. According to the deal, the stadium would be built on a 24-acre parcel of land at 10414 McKalla Place.
Opposers of the stadium say Travis County, Austin ISD and other entities also collect property taxes but didn't have a say in the city's decision to give PSV a property tax exemption.
"Why should the city of Austin be able to dictate what property is going to be exempt for purposes of the school district? " said Attorney Bill Aleshire who testified in support of SB 1771.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler, who supported the stadium deal, argues the agreement doesn't harm AISD or any other taxing entities because they aren't collected taxes on the property now.
READ ALSO: City certifies petition calling for vote on planned MLS stadium
"That's a piece of property that is owned by the city that will never generate taxes under any scenario. If it's not a stadium there, it would be put to affordable housing use or some other use that does not generate property taxes," Adler said.
Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) authored the bill. He chairs the Property Tax committee which could give the bill an easier path to the Senate floor. It's unclear whether it has enough support to pass a full Senate vote.
If passed, the bill could kill the stadium deal because part of the deal allowed for PSV to back out of the deal if it does not get tax exempt status.
Mayor Steve Adler will deliver State of the City Address Wednesday
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler will deliver the State of the City Address on Wednesday evening at Austin City Hall.
The event will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. inside City Council Chambers at 301 W. Second St. Doors open at 4 p.m. and guests are encouraged to arrive early. Adler will discuss a variety of topics related to the City of Austin in the annual speech.
Adler, who has been Mayor since 2015, is freshly back from his trip to South Bend, Indiana, where he traveled to introduce Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg at a campaign event on Sunday.Read the Full Article
Austin police investigating sexual assault in north Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a sexual assault of a woman at a north Austin apartment complex early Monday afternoon, according to a press release from the Austin Police Department.
The victim lives in an apartment at the 8800 block of north Interstate 35. She told police at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, a man knocked on her apartment door.
"When she answered, the suspect pointed a small gun at her and forced her into her residence," police wrote in a press release. "Once inside, he demanded money at which time the victim gave him her purse."Read the Full Article
Austin could spend $8-16M to fix Shoal Creek landslide
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly one year after a landslide damaged a section of Shoal Creek Trail, Austin's Watershed Protection Department says it has come up with a plan to repair the hillside that had tumbled down in a significant rain event last May.
Mike Kelly, Managing Engineer at the Watershed Protection Department, said the city has been studying different ways to stabilize the slope. The process cost them $1 million.
Kelly said they now have a plan they would like to move forward with, and the estimated cost for the repair could range from $8 to 16 million.Read the Full Article
