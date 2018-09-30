Sen. Klobuchar discusses Kavanaugh hearings at Texas Tribune Festival Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar took the stage Saturday at The Texas Tribune Festival, though organizers likely had no idea when they booked her that she would be at the center of a historic moment related to this week's contentious hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The Democratic Senator from Minnesota arrived in Austin only a day after a last-minute deal was struck to delay Kavanaugh's confirmation. The FBI will now further investigate sexual assault allegations made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

Sen. Klobuchar heard the emotional, dramatic testimony from both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh at a hearing Thursday at the Senate Judiciary Committee.

She made a dig at the festival Saturday at Republicans for not questioning Dr. Ford themselves and instead yielding their time to a female sex crimes prosecutor from Arizona.

"I think they outsourced their constitutional duty to her," Sen. Klobuchar said. "You know that old movie, 12 Angry Men, this was a variation of that -- 11 men trying not to look angry."

Republicans are calling for the FBI investigation into the claims against Kavanaugh to only last a week. The full Senate is then expected to vote on his nomination, though Sen. Klobuchar has indicated she will not support Kavanaugh.