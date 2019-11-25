Sen. Cornyn volunteers at Texas food bank. Here’s how you can help, too

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, stepped into line at the Central Texas Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry and began handing out cans of fruit.

“Morning! How are you?” he asked the volunteer next to him.

Later, he remarked, “This is an important reminder of how we can all serve our fellow man and woman.”

Mobile Pantries like these that distribute groceries to those waiting in line are just one way the Central Texas Food Bank reaches families in need. While serving during the holiday season is much more visible, the organization works to help about 46,000 families in 21 counties year-round.

Director of Operations Jeff Gonzales said Cornyn and the volunteers from Texas Mutual on Monday would be serving about 300 people. He said other ways to help the Food Bank include donating money or raising money or cans of food.

“Donate, volunteer — we couldn’t do it without the volunteers,” Gonzales said.

People can go to CentralTexasFoodBank.org to learn more about how to get involved. The volunteer opportunities range from helping at the food bank or mobile food pantries, to a garden or with its nutrition education program.

“I talked to one gentleman who said — he brought his three children out here as part of a family tradition,” Cornyn said. “They do this every Thanksgiving. This is a helpful reminder there’s still a lot of our fellow Texans who are in need of food.”

Cornyn said he is also among those working in Washington, D.C. on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which he said could help decrease tariffs on imported fruits and vegetables and make them more affordable for food banks. Last week, KXAN’s Washington D.C. bureau reported a vote on the measure has been held up.