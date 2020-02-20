Sen. Bernie Sanders to hold weekend rally in downtown Austin

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders I-Vt., smiles during his campaign event in Carson City, Nev., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Nexstar Photo/John Smith)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Senator Bernie Sanders is going on a Texas tour this weekend with a stop in Austin scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 23.

Sen. Sanders will start the weekend with rallies in El Paso and San Antonio on Saturday, Feb. 22 before the Austin rally at Vic Matthias Auditorium Shores at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Admission begins at 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is recommended.

Sen. Sanders held a rally in North Texas last week at the Mesquite Rodeo Arena with reportedly over 5,000 people in attendance.